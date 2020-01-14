LAUGHLIN — Free legal advice for Laughlin residents will be available once a month, starting today, with the “Ask-A-Lawyer” program for rural Nevadans.
The legal seminars will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Legal advice will cover civil law, not criminal law, and comes in 15-minute individual sessions.
Emphasis will be on consumer issues and landlord/tenant disputes.
The sessions are free and open to all Nevada residents. They will be held at the Clark County Regional Government Center, 101 Civic Way.
Walk-ins are welcome; no appointments are necessary. Assistance is on a first-come, first-served basis.
“If you qualify for our services, an attorney from Nevada Legal Services will meet with you to discuss your legal issue,” said literature about the program. “Depending on the nature of your case, our attorney will either provide legal advice, help direct you to appropriate resources or organizations, or propose that Nevada Legal Services directly represent you as a client.”
Dates are today, Feb. 19, March 18, April 15, May 20 and June 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.