LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Library hosts a plethora of interesting, educational and enlightening programs for the residents of Laughlin.
Many of those are geared for the betterment and entertainment of the children who live here. Of those, by far the longest running program is the Lego Club which still packs them in every Wednesday afternoon starting at 4 p.m. for another round of creativity and approval using the famous interlocking plastic pieces, figures, and objects.
The club is in its sixth year and counting, according to Children’s Program Director Mindy Munro, who said it remains the highest-attended of all the children’s programs offered by the library with an attendance of 20 to 25 kids per week.
Munro said that although the program is geared for the 5- to 11-year-old age range, all children are welcome; younger pupils aren’t turned away.
The program challenges the children’s imaginations and offers other benefits such as spatial and constructive experience, approval, and pride in their own work. No small feat for a bucket full of plastic pieces poured out onto the floor every Wednesday afternoon to be recycled again into a myriad of imaginative creations, usually in diorama form, that tell tales and express ideas from the kids’ imaginations, experiences, and memories. One young Laughlin boy named Logan had built a courtroom diorama complete with judge, sitting defendant and police officer which was on display in one of the many glass display cases found about the library. He was very proud of it and that it was on display adding another level of pride to the kids efforts. Munro stated the completed works are placed on display, for the interim week until the next Wednesday, when they all get broken back down, reshuffled and poured out again to become the next creation by the same or another child.
There are thousands of pieces for the children to choose from and not all are geometric pieces. There are people figures, animals and common objects which allow the children’s imaginations to run wild with possibility and they do exactly that.
No shortage of fun and fulfillment for the kids who attend the Lego Club.
To learn more about the children’s or adult programs hosted by the library, go to https://lvccld.org/locations/LA, or call 702-507-4060. The library is at 2840 Needles Highway and is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The library itself is a stunning piece of architecture that stands out in Laughlin and has to be one of the nicest of the Clark County Library System. If you haven’t been already or are new to the Laughlin, stop by and check it out. It’s well worth the time.
