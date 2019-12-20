LAUGHLIN — Laughlin Schools held its annual Christmas Concert, this year titled “SNOW!” in the LHS gymnasium to a packed house with overflow guests filling up floor space as well as the bleachers.
Hundreds of parents were on hand to see their children perform in the holiday show which featured the beginning band, fourth- and fifth-grade band, the LHS advanced band, Middle School/High School choir, Laughlin Middle School band, Middle School Wildcats choir and a Ballet Folklorico comprised of several Middle School students who performed two dance numbers from south of the border.
The show started out with LHS Musical Director Beth Duerden introducing the bands and performers by groups and giving a small dissertation of their prowess and accomplishments at the schools. The show started out with the beginning band performing several Christmas classics — “Good King Wenceslas,” “Jolly Old St. NIck,” and a winter medley. The middle school and high school choirs performing a quick trio of winter hits “Joy the Christmas Night,” “Rockin’ in Bethlehem,” and “Windy Nights.”
Then came a surprise for the evening as several middle school students performed a Ballet Folklorico dance in formal Mexican dress to the songs “El Toro Mambo,” and “Pelca De Gallos.” The performance was well received by the entire audience and staff. The colorful dresses worn by the girls and the sombrero wearing-Gaucho styled boys took the room by storm. The choreography was very well done and the skill they showed suggested much practice having gone into the dance numbers.
The evening switched gears back to musical performances by the intermediate band performing the all time classic. “Winter Wonderland,” followed by a Ukrainian bell carol, and closing out with “The Simple Gifts of Christmas.”
Then it was fourth- and fifth-graders singing a trio of holiday hits, “Better Bundle Up,” “Red Bird,” and the finale of “Snow,” which ended with the students throwing “white snow” paper confetti into the air along with Duerden.
A quick shift to front and center and it was back to the LHS advanced band which performed a string of beloved holiday standards, “Silver Bells,” “Hava Nagila,” “Jesus, Jesus Rest Your Head,” and closing out with the all-time classic, “White Christmas.”
For the grand finale, the entire cast of performers joined together to perform “We Wish you a Merry Christmas,” to close out the annual Christmas concert.
