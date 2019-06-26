LAUGHLIN — Laughter and magic filled the Laughlin Library during magician Adam London’s performance last week.
Many waited outside the assembly room for the doors to open and the show to start, an indication of London’s local popularity.
London headlines a show daily in Las Vegas at The D called “Laughternoon.” This was his third time performing at the Laughlin Library and he said it is a great change of pace.
“The big difference is coming out and being in a small room as opposed to being on a stage with lights,” he said. “Here, I get to be more hands-on, and at the library shows, everyone is more willing to participate.”
London said he originally got the magic bug from his grandfather, who was an amateur magician. He laughed at the memories because his grandfather used learning magic as a tactic to get him to read.
“I wasn’t the greatest reader growing up,” London said. “My grandpa got me started in magic, but after a while said ‘Well, why don’t you go read it in books’ and that’s how I got started reading.”
After graduating from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, with a theater degree, London traveled around, playing small comedy clubs. He said from there it turned into what it is today.
London used the hour performing magic tricks and pulling people out of the crowd to come to assist him. He even taught the audience some card tricks.
Mindy Munro, the library’s youth services specialist, said she enjoys having guests like London come to the library.
“People pay to go see him in Las Vegas, and today our community was able to see his show for free without having to drive to Las Vegas,” she said. “That’s pretty special.”
Celeste Contreras came with her neighbor and their kids to take in the show. Her two daughters, Scarlett and Alexandra, couldn’t pick their favorite part of the show and said they just enjoyed all of it.
“I think its a really neat thing that the library branch does for itself and the community,” Contreras said. “I use the library to its fullest, and come to as many events as I can. It really brings joy to our family with all the stuff that goes on here.”
The next guest to come to the library is the Hampstead Stage Company on July 11 at 11 a.m. The company is a live theater group that takes works of classic literature and turns them into theater performances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.