LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin-based Loving Hearts and Hands Crochet/Knit Group has brought some unexpected love to some women in great need of it.
The group once again has outdone itself in providing handmade goods for those most in need of some basic affection.
Group coordinator Kathleen Whitehead said, “Less than three months ago, the Loving Hearts and Hands Crochet/Knit Group decided to knit some afghans for the women of the Bullhead City Domestic Violence Safehouse.
“At that time they had not knitted even one of the 63 7-inch by 7-inch squares required to make one afghan. In less than two months, they had knitted enough squares and sewed them together to make 10 afghans, and they still had enough squares left over to put at least three more together which are currently in the works.”
Once the group completed the initial 10 afghans, Whitehead delivered them to the women at Safehouse.
She said the residents were stunned by the act of kindness and couldn’t believe they were given them to keep from ladies who they had never met, yet who had put so much time, effort and love into their work.
The group has been together for nearly 10 years, and in that time have knitted goods for the Western Arizona Regional Medical Center nursery, the Legacy Foundation, Sunridge Village, the Veterans Resource Center, the Colorado River Food Bank, the children of Searchlight, Nevada, a pediatric cancer foundation in California, and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Shop with a Cop project.
The goods they make are all from donated yarn which, thankfully, keeps coming from one source or another, and rarely do they have to purchase the yarn themselves though they have done that as well.
Truly an amazing group of ladies, the group continues on their mission bringing smiles to so many through their favorite pastime.
Their next project is another example of their remarkable work: the #HATNOTHATE anti-
bullying inititative to bring awareness to the terrible impact of bullying in school. The group is seeking donations of blue yarn and or blue hats to help meet their commitment of creating 700 blue hats for local children for the HATNOTHATE project beginning in October of this year during National Bullying Prevention Month. The group is seeking donations of any shade of blue yarn from navy to teal and every shade
in between.
Donations of blue yarn are being accepted at: The Laughlin Chamber of Commerce on Casino Drive in Laughlin which is still staffed during the Nevada closures of all non-essential businesses, but is not open to the public, and at Bullhead Physical Therapy at 2755 Silver Creek Road, Suite 135, and Hayes Clinic at 859 Hancock Road in Bullhead City.
For inquiries about the group call 702-357-9372 or email laughlinangel@gmail.com.
