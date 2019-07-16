LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Town Advisory Board heard from a variety of community partners during its July meeting.
Lt. Jeff Hewes, commander of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Laughlin Substation, reported that the Fourth of July was relatively quiet locally.
“I didn’t hear about anything major,” he said. “I did hear the crowd on the Laughlin River Walk was a little less than in previous years.”
Mark Jackson, with Southern Nevada Transit Coalition, gave his quarterly report from April-June on the Silver Rider Bus System.
Overall, there were 70,624 total riders for the quarter and ridership was up 1,379 people, most likely due to the Laughlin River Run, which took place in May.
“Back in the days, it was a jump as things were really busy then,” Jackson said. “The River Run for us went well. There were no incidents and the buses ran like clockwork.”
Silver Rider is taking delivery of a new 14-passenger bus in less than 90 days. It will go into service for Para-transit. The company is also bidding for three new 40-foot hybrid electric buses. Bidding opens Aug. 6.
LTAB member James Maniaci asked Jackson what happens to the older buses.
“We’ll look at the state of Nevada and other grantees that may need them,” Jackson said. “If none of them need them. I’ll look for nonprofits or government entities that may need them, and we donate them.”
The last bus was given to Praise Chapel in Bullhead City. The next batch of replaced buses most likely will be given to Pahrump, which started up public transportation about a year ago.
Jackson also told the board the SNTC has resumed its bus shelter rehab project. After a delay because of staffing issues, work is resuming on Needles Highway near the post office.
Each stop is getting a new canopy, paint, Plexiglas for ads, LED lighting or solar lighting, and trash cans when needed. Silver Rider has personnel to maintain all stops three times a week.
Laughlin Library Branch Manager Tanya Brown-Wirth said the library now provides charging lockers for its patrons. They are in the main lobby area near the vending machines.
“It kind of works like a hotel safe,” she said. “You make up a code for yourself and there are cords inside where you can charge your phone or electronic device. A lot of folks were asking the front desk if they had a cord they could borrow, and this was kind of the answer to that.”
There is a tower of 10 and they are free to use. Devices cannot be left in the lockers overnight.
Richard deClercq, with Clark County Parks and Recreation, announced the department is starting an adult cornhole league.
It’s at Gnat’s Landing on Thursday nights from 6-9 p.m. starting Sept. 5. It is a 10-week indoor league and costs $30 per team. The start date could change.
Parks and Recreation also will be hosting an over-the-line tournament on Sept. 20-22. Current sponsor for the event are Bilbray Industries. Over-the-line is a variant of a three-on-three softball game.
“We have been looking at doing this for a couple of years,” deClercq said. “It looks like we are finally going to be able to get it done with our budgets and staff.”
He mentioned that Parks and Recreation had been looking a while for a signature event in Laughlin.
In conjunction with the tournament, they are going to host a beer and food tasting with the event on the same day.
The next LTAB meeting is Aug. 13 at 1:30 p.m. at the Laughlin Town Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.