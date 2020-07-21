LAUGHLIN — Chad Kingsley from the Southern Nevada Health District gave a dissertation on the COVID-19 situation in Laughlin to the Laughlin Town Advisory Board during their its meeting last week.
He went back over the stats to date for the virus’ effects on Laughlin.
Kingsley addressed earlier testing, held at the Aquarius Casino Resort on May 12-13. During the initiative conducted by the Southern Nevada Health District in conjunction with the Clark County Fire Department, the Nevada National Guard and UMC Medical Center, collected a total of 766 specimens. As was previously reported in the Laughlin Nevada Times, that testing revealed no positive cases. Of those 766 specimens collected, 716 of those tested were from Nevada, 42 were from Arizona and eight were from California.
Kingsley said that as of June 29, there had been 11 positive cases among residents in the 89029 ZIP code assigned to Laughlin. That was the start of Laughlin’s actual COVID cases.
By July 13, the day before the LTAB meeting, the number of cases had grown to 23. A week later, it was at 45, according to the SNDH.
By comparison, Clark County’s overall numbers are drastically different. As of July 13, according to Kingsley, Clark County had 23,803 cases (1,021.8 per 100,000 residents), had hospitalized 2,266 people for COVID illness (97.3 per 100,000), and suffered 483 deaths (20.7 per 100,000) due to COVID-19.
As for cases reported in the previous week (week of July 5-11), Clark County had 4,287 cases reported (207.2 per 1000,000 residents).
Kingsley said most of the new cases have been in people aged 20-40 during this recent spike, but that health officials now are seeing more cases popping up in the 50-60-year-old bracket due to those younger cases interacting with that age group.
Kingsley did have some startling things to say about the virus that has to date killed an estimated 608,000 people worldwide, including more than 143,000 in the United States.
“It seems like we’re seeing two to three types of the virus,” he said. “They range from mild to very aggressive.”
The statement suggested possible variant strains of the virus or possible mutation of it.
A more startling admission by Kingsley came when he said that for those who have had COVID-19 and gotten over it, the antibodies they build up, which many believe will keep one from contracting the virus again, only last between two and three months, meaning that a person who has had COVID-19 and recovered might be able to contract it again. This is particularly troubling as it suggests that this virus can cycle again and again in people, meaning that herd immunity may not be attainable.
That makes this virus an ongoing nightmare for an indeterminate amount of time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.