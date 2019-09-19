LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Town Advisory Board finalized its fiscal year 2021 capital budget requests list during the Sept. 10 meeting.
At the August meeting, LTAB members mentioned a number of potential projects to put on the “wish list.” LTAB members voted for 10 projects, in order of importance. When the tally was counted, list of prioritized improvements that might be funded:
1 —Regional Government Center control room digital upgrade.
2 — Regional Government meeting room furniture/chair replacement.
3 — Community center exterior paint to match RGC building.
4 — Community center parking lot repaving.
5 — Laughlin Chamber of Commerce/Visitor Center parking lot repaving.
6 — Romtec Building-Pyramid Canyon Park air conditioning.
7 — Trails host site.
8 — Crosswalk at Las Palmas & Needles Highway.
9 — Traffic signal at Bruce Woodbury Drive & Needles Highway.
10 — Spirit Mountain Activity Center parking lot repaving.
11 — Spirit Mountain Activity Center marquee sign.
12 — Casino Drive replanting.
13 — Creation of a Laughlin cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.