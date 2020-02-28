LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Town Advisory Board rejected a revised proposal for the boundary lines of the proposed Spirit Mountain National Monument for a second time.
At a meeting in January when the Avi Kwa Ame Spirit Mountain National Monument was first proposed in Laughlin, LTAB, the members unanimously rejected the proposal, stating that its boundaries which fell below Highway 163 in Laughlin Township crossed into their own sacred ground — land seen for a future development zone which extends all the way up to the highway. At the time, the speaker for the monument told the board the boundaries were proposals and could be adjusted based on the feedback the advisory board provided.
One month later, the board was shown a re-draft of those boundaries which took the monument grounds up north of Highway 163, satisfying the initial complaint. This time it was a different boundary that board members rejected: the corridor known as the Blue Peninsula near Hiko Springs and the valleys therein, where proposed transmission lines for solar farms yet to be built on Laughlin land would be installed to transmit energy to California.
Earlier in the LTAB meeting, Jason Moretz, of 8 Minute Solar Energy, a major solar development company based in El Centro, California, spoke about the major solar development the company is undertaking in Laughlin, the Arida Solar Project, which has an expected commercial operations date starting in 2023-2025. The massive solar farm will produce up to 370 megawatts of electricity. 8 Minute successfully bid and executed an option to lease 4,225 acres of land under the control of Laughlin Township in November of 2019. It holds an option on the land which, once exercised, has a 20-year initial term with two five-year extension options giving them 30 years of operations in Laughlin, which will receive the money from that lease. The lease rate escalates 3% annually.
The area that the energy would be transmitted across the state line and into California is within the revised boundaries of the proposed Avi Kwa Ame (Spirit Mountain) National Monument and as such comes into direct conflict with the already established lease and project which is scheduled to begin construction shortly, according to 8 Minute Solar Energy’s plans.
The LTAB pointed the problem out to Neal Desai, who addressed the LTAB on the revised boundaries for the monument for the National Parks Conservation Association who was called away during the meeting. Desai said he would take the issue back to advisor Alan O’Neill and the Fort Mohave Indian Tribe council as well as the other Indian tribes involved in seeking the monument.
It is likely that a third revision will be forthcoming to the LTAB board for the proposed national monument as the parties involved still seek to establish the monument project.
