LAUGHLIN — Next Wednesday — July 8 — the inaugural Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department-Laughlin Appreciation Event is on.
The public is encouraged to come on out and show its appreciation for LVMPD-Laughlin personnel starting at 6:30 p.m. and running until 8 p.m. at Mountain View Park.
The public is invited to show support to the people who keep Laughlin safe and sound. The front-line defenders of Laughlin keep the peace from Casino Drive to Needles Highway and all points in between.
LVMPD vehicles will be on display, and you can meet Laughlin’s own “thin khaki line” in person.
Ask questions about Laughlin and LVMPD, and enjoy a nice summer evening in Mountain View Park. Pizza and refreshments will be provided and all are welcome to come celebrate the local Metro Police force force at a time when the nation needs to do so more than ever. No protesters, no hassles and no worries.
Admission is free.
The event is spponsored by South Pointe Market, WestCare, and the Colorado River Food Bank.
