BULLHEAD CITY — Sixteen local high school seniors involved with the Multiple Avenues of Successful Health Care program — MASH, for short — generate enough energy to light up a sports stadium.
And for this learning experience, abundant energy is required. Subject matter changes each hour and most of each day is spent standing or walking around Valley View Medical Center in Fort Mohave or Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City from one department to another.
Students with good grades in science and algebra and overall GPAs of at least 3.0 submitted essays and letters of recommendation to be considered for this health care-centered job-shadowing program described as a rigorous two weeks of training.
Participants this year included three Laughlin High School students, Alexis Swain-McKay, Giavanna Alexander and Fejay Crevier. All three were assigned to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.
The program was established in 2013 between WARMC and Valley View with the idea of letting youths see what goes on in their community hospitals. The hope is that some of them might want to begin their medical careers here after they complete their college educations.
Over the years, more area high schools have sent students through the program.
This year, students from Mohave, Laughlin, Needles, River Valley and Mohave Accelerated Learning Center high schools participated in the MASH program.
Half spent their two weeks at WARMC while the other half were at VVMC.
A discussion with the students at WARMC moved quickly from one subject to the next. Serious talk about what they experienced in the emergency and operating rooms evolves into a few of the young women smiling and giggling as they agree that one of the men they shadowed is good looking.
“We respect everybody here and all the jobs they do,” said Swain-McKay, of LHS.
Violet Blurton, of MHS, noted that her time in the ER was a highlight.
“It’s the fast pace and variety of medical problems you see there on a daily basis,” Blurton said.
Kayleen Shepherd, of MALC, said she found time spent with the medical examiner worthwhile.
“I got to learn what she does,” Shepherd said.
Another one of the students, Pareesa Tariq, of MHS, saw two surgeries. One was a gout removal procedure.
“It looked like cottage cheese,” Tariq said of the unwanted bodily substance.
“I got to see a hip replacement,” said Alyssa Candelaria, of MHS.
After seeing a birth, she was surprised at how extensive the first examination can be on newborns.
“They check everywhere,” Candelaria said.
Students typically break into two teams of four at each hospital for most of the week to see what happens in hospital departments most patients might not even realize exist: sterile processing, telemetry, bio-med and wound care.
Crevier, of LHS, said she was impressed with not only the operating room but some other areas, such as engineering.
Annie Jensen, of MALC, was able to watch a caesarian section birth in the OR and found goings-on of interest in such locations as the cath lab and radiology.
Jensen said she sometimes hears about things that go on during her mother’s days at work as a nurse.
Until the time spent in MASH, however, “I didn’t know how intense her day is.”
Alexander, of LHS, said she wants to be an OB nurse. Her time in the program resulted in her reaching a similar conclusion to Jensen’s; though her father works in an ER.
“I didn’t realize,” she said.
“Now I understand the stories,” said Tariq, whose mother is a doctor.
“There is so much more than what you see on the surface,” Blurton also said.
“The staff really enjoys having them here, too,” said Jena Morga, WARMC’s public information officer, as she watched a hospital employee smile and wave at the students while all were walking through the halls. “Their youthful enthusiasm can prove infectious. “It can brighten the mood.”
