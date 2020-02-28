PORTLAND, Ore. — Jackie (Wallin) Mazzeo, president and CEO of the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, graduated from the Western Association of Chamber Executives Academy earlier this month.
The seminar and graduation ceremony was held at the Marriott Waterfront in Portland, Oregon.
Mazzeo, also president of the Laughlin Tourism Commission, has been attending the seminars for the last three years to complete the course load of the organization and graduate from this academy this year. She has weathered much to achieve this goal. The accreditation puts her in a class of chamber professionals who have completed the course offered by the organization.
Started back in 2003, the academy is a three-day/three-year development course that teaches the essentials to today’s chamber professional staff and executives. It is considered the leading training program in the West for such professionals.
Dave Kilby, president and CEO of WACE, said “Our job at WACE is to help chamber of commerce executives and staff professionals succeed at their jobs, to help prepare them to lead and be champions for business and community success. ... We do this with professional development training, research and best practice resources.”
Mazzeo participated in seminars, conferences, breakout sessions, webinars and annual chamber and tourism association meetings in order to fulfill the requirements of graduation. During that time she has faced much hardship to achieve that goal, losing her father, who was a civic champion in his own right, which is where Mazzeo said she found her calling to public service. Through it all she never lost focus on achieving that title and becoming a graduate of the WACE Academy which in and of itself is a pinnacle for many professionals for whom civic duty is paramount.
The Western Association of Chamber Executives represents more than 850 chamber professionals in 19 Western states and Canadian provinces.
The official announcement by WACE stated “Jackie Mazzeo, President/CEO of the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, was among the 28 chamber executives to graduate ... from Academy, a professional development program presented by the Western Alliance of Chamber Executives. ”
“We congratulate all the graduates and their chambers for having the vision to invest in professional development” said Kilby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.