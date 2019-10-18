LAUGHLIN — A meeting between Nevada State Sen. Joe Hardy, and Assemblyman Glen Leavitt late last month provided some insight into the possibility of another attempt to make Laughlin a city.
The notion of incorporation for Laughlin has been on the table for many years. A meeting Sept. 23 between the two legislators and Clark County Administrator Randy Ortiz yielded some solid decisions and figures for possible incorporation.
The meeting was an initial fact-finding session to look over the township and county’s finances in relation to incorporation and a financial feasibility study.
The question is: Can Laughlin sustain itself if it incorporates?
That question is also affected by what would and wouldn’t be in the City of Laughlin; the proposed city’s boundaries were also a major topic at the meeting.
Hardy pointed out that Laughlin taxpayers should not have to pay a second time for the existing infrastructure. He noted the precedent of Mesquite, Nevada, where the citizens did not have to pay a second time when the town incorporated. Mesquite was the last community to incorporate in Clark County.
As a result of the meeting, Hardy was able to provide to Clark County Finance Director Jessica Colvin the final Casino Drive Corridor boundaries on Oct. 4 so her office could begin calculating the projected revenue and income for the city and county within Laughlin Township. The boundaries were arrived at after much wrangling by both sides.
Ortiz said that it would take about two months to present the two budgets.
Two options will be calculated, both of which exclude the Fort Mohave Indian Reservation. One will be with the city, including all the rest of Laughlin Township; while the other is the agreed upon allocation of some parcels being in the city and others remaining in the county.
Remaining under county jurisdiction would be all of the North Reach Trails Park, north of State Route 163; the Big Bend Water District site; the Clark County Water Reclamation plant, and the Clark County Regional Government Center building.
The Community Resources Center would be in the city. Fire stations 76 and 85 also would remain in the city along with property on Bruce Woodbury Drive.
The land east of the Government Center to the Colorado River would be in the city, leaving the Riverside Hotel and Casino Resort in the county. The rest of the casinos along Casino Drive would remain in the county including the Tropicana, even though it is on the west side of Casino Drive. Everything north of Bruce Woodbury Drive and west of Thomas Edison Parkway would become part of the City of Laughlin with the exceptions such as the Regional Government Center, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department substation and other governmental facilities.
Laughlin has been at this juncture before. A charter for Laughlin was on the ballot and the next step would have been voting for a mayor and city council. That measure failed the last time it was on the ballot.
Should this process once again move forward to that stage, the likely next vote for a city charter, mayor and city council would be on the November 2020 ballot.
No timeline has been established for further meetings.
