LAS VEGAS — The Clark County Teachers Association has issued a response to letter served to Supt. Jesus Jara for the upcoming special meeting.
Members of the Board of Trustees of CCSD have engaged in an effort to remove current Jara from that position. The statement from the CCEA read: “At this moment, the most important issues facing 320,000 students is providing them an education under the COVID-19 pandemic and with limited funding as a result of the recent budget cuts the governor and legislature made.”
“The current effort to remove Supt. Jara, led by Trustee (Danielle) Ford, is reckless and irresponsible. When our school district is facing the dual threat of less funding and the challenges with COVID-19 we should be removing the superintendent? And who to run CCSD? Trustees? We think not.
“CCEA believes that this effort is driven by a political agenda pure and simple, and has nothing to do with the education of our 320,000 students.”
There is a backstory to this episode that CCEA will be sharing with the public today’s school board meeting approaches. Three Clark County School District Board of Trustees members sent the letter to Jara inviting him to a special meeting concerning his “character, misconduct or competence.” The letter was signed by Ford as clerk of the board of trustees.
The main discussion point, Ford wrote, would concern “the exercise by the board of the termination for convenience provision of your (Jara’s) employment contract.”
The letter reads in part:
“1 — Your actions surrounding AB 2 of the 2020 Nevada Special Session including allegations that the public and district staff have lost confidence and trust in your leadership.
“2 — Your alleged failure to establish and maintain a professional and respectful relationship with the Nevada Legislature, the governor, and the staff of the Nevada Department of Education.
“3 — Your alleged failure to fully and accurately inform the Board of School Trustees on the procedure for NDE approval of school reopening plans.
“4 — The exercise by the Board of the Termination of Convenience provision of your employment contract.”
While the teachers association is standing with Jara, at least some members of the seven-member board of trustees seek his ouster. That would leave CCSD leaderless at the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
