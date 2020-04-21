LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department SWAT Team served a narcotics-related search warrant at a warehouse located in the 4600 block of Judson Avenue in Las Vegas last week.
LVMPD narcotics detectives seized 5,700 marijuana plants weighing approximately 868 pounds. The estimated street value of the seizure is $8.6 million.
This raid on the grow house was part of a multi-jurisdictional High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force investigation that began several months ago and remains ongoing.
A large portion of the warehouse was converted into a sophisticated illegal marijuana grow operation.
LVMPD narcotics with the assistance of HPD, HSI, DEA, and NLV, dismantled the grow to include lighting, ballasts, duct work, chemicals, charcoals filters and all other items associated with a large-scale marijuana grow.
This is the largest indoor marijuana grow operation (based on plant count) within LVMPD’s jurisdiction.
Previously the largest was a 3,244-plant marijuana grow operation in 2013. The HIDTA Task Force is comprised of law enforcement officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson Police Department, and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations.
