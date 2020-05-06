LAUGHLIN — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reopened the Records and Fingerprint Bureau, Evidence Vault, and all area command front offices to the public. The department will implement a new set of stringent health protocols to safeguard visitors and employees against any potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The LVMPD Laughlin Substation located at 101 Civic Way, Suite 3, will operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., only on weekdays.
Everyone who visits is required to adhere to the following safety protocols:
It will be mandatory that all visitors wear a mask. Visitors should bring their own masks. One can be provided, as long as supplies are available.
Temperatures will be taken of all visitors. Anyone presenting with a fever or illness will be asked to return at a later date.
Only citizens requiring services should be present. Visitors are advised to refrain from bringing family members or friends.
Visitors are asked to bring a cell phone, so they can wait safely outside until called.
Those waiting outside will be required to exercise social distancing and stay at least six feet apart.
