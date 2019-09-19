LAUGHLIN — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Laughlin substation is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with multiple sex crimes against juveniles.
LVMPD Sexual Assault detectives are asking for help in finding 23-year-old Trevon Banks. He is a black male, described as being 6-foot tall and weighing 155 pounds.
Banks is named in multiple active arrest warrants for two counts of sexual assault on a child under the age of 14; four counts of lewdness by an adult with a child under the age of 14; two counts of production and possession of child pornography; three count of child abuse or neglect; one count of domestic battery and one count of coercion with force or threat of force.
Anyone with any information about Banks’ whereabouts is urged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers maybe eligible for a cash reward.
