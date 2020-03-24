LAUGHLIN — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on the prowl looking for law-breakers. Including violators of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s closure of all non-essential businesses in the state.
The Board of Clark County Commissioners amended county ordinances to give the LVMPD authority to enforce the closures.
On March 20, the governor issued a directive ordering all non-essential businesses be closed until April 16 and authorizing local officials to enforce his directive and regulations promulgated thereunder.
The board amended Clark County Code Chapter 6.04 by the addition of a new provision reading as follows:
Violation of an emergency order, directive, or regulation of the governor, board of commissioners, sheriff, or county manager during the effective dates of a declared state of emergency is an unsafe business practice which is injurious to the public health, safety, or welfare and is punishable by suspension or revocation of a business license, by imposition of an administrative penalty of up to $1,000 per violation per day, or as a criminal misdemeanor. Enforcement of citations shall proceed in the manner provided by Chapter 1 and Sections 6.04.100 through 6.04.140 of the code.
If any section of the ordinance or portion thereof is for any reason held invalid or unconstitutional by any court of competent jurisdiction, such holding shall not invalidate the remaining parts of this ordinance.
All ordinances, parts of ordinances, chapters, sections, subsections, clauses, phrases or sentences contained in the Clark County Code in conflict herewith are hereby repealed.
