LAUGHLIN — The 22nd annual Laughlin holiday bash that officially rings in Christmas and New Years, called the “Jingle and Mingle” mixer, was put on by the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce and held at the Aquarius Casino Resort.
Sean Hammond, vice president and general manager of the Aquarius, served as master of ceremonies for the event, which raised money for Aquarius’ Feed A Family program.
It was a veritable who’s who from both sides of the Colorado River.
Hammond also served as Santa for the evening, dressed in his “Christmas Cat” suit.
The event featured a Christmas photo booth, raffles and prizes and a beautiful Christmas spread of holiday trimmings plus cash bar provided by the Aquarius Casino Food & Beverage Team.
The Feed A Family Program, conducted by the Aquarius throughout the year, culminates for the holidays, distributing food to the less fortunate for both Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Members of the Laughlin Chamber, Betty Rae of the WOW Mobile Food Pantry, as well as countless VIPs and supporters of the cause were on hand to bring holiday cheer.
By night’s end the tally was a whopping $4,131 raised, enough to feed more than 600 families in the Tri-state for Christmas.
