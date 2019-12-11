LAUGHLIN — Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft has made his choice for a replacement to fill the chair vacated by Kathleen Whitehead on the Laughlin Town Advisory Board. In a press release issued from his office last week, Naft said he has chosen Laughlin attorney Herman Walker to fill that chair.
Naft stated “As Laughlin’s representative on the Clark County Commission, I strongly value the opinions and input of all my constituents.”
“I have heard from Laughlin residents at Coffee and Conversation events, meetings with officials from the Laughlin Economic Development Corporation, the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, and the Laughlin office of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, as well as countless discussions with local business owners and private citizens. I have made it a priority to understand the needs of each community within District A, and to make sure the needs of all residents are being met.
For the past year, it has been my privilege to work with former Laughlin Town Advisory Board Member Kathleen Whitehead. She has been a strong and vocal advocate for Laughlin who loudly voiced her opinions, even when she was in the minority. I am grateful for her service, and sorry to see her step down from this position.”
Naft cited Walker’s knowledge of Laughlin and his long residency in the township as reasons for his selection.
“It was truly a pleasure to speak with nearly all of the eight candidates who put themselves forward to serve on the board,” Naft said. “I cannot thank them enough for their commitment to our community. To carry on Kathleen’s tradition of dedicated service to our community, the County Commission has appointed Herman Walker to fill her seat on the town board. Mr. Walker has had a long career as an attorney, living and working in Laughlin for 27 years. He has a deep knowledge of the role of the County government, especially the planning process and development issues.
“We are all best served by an advisory board comprised of members with varying viewpoints who are willing to discuss difficult issues before coming to a consensus. Mr. Walker is a great addition to the LTAB, and I thank my colleagues on the Board of County Commissioners for their unanimous approval of his appointment.”
LTAB member James Maniaci, who had nominated Cheryl Crow to fill the vacant seat, said he accepted Naft’s decision.
“As we prepare to enter 2020, we welcome Mr. Walker to our board,” Maniaci said. “We look forward to Herman joining us in working on projects and programs to help Laughlin grow and prosper as we strive to overcome so many obstacles to an improved quality of life for our residents and visitors through economic development.”
LTAB Vice Chairman Kathy Ochs cast the lone opposing vote when the local board recommended Crow last month. She said her vote was based more on the process — not all the candidates had been interviewed and the LTAB’s recommendation came before the application deadline.
“Herm is a very accomplished attorney, and has a strong moral compass,” Ochs said. “His son is Ryan Walker, the former GM to the Edgewater/Belle properties, and has been a long-time resident and has always been involved in the community, but has preferred to stay in the background.
“I am very pleased with Naft’s choice, but also very happy about all those great applicants. I had my first campaign for LTAB in 2000, and this is by far the most impressive group of applicants I have seen for the position in that time. It is my hope they will consider running in 2020, where they will provide a wide spectrum of experience and choice to the voters of Laughlin. I am looking forward to seeing the recent applicants run for office.
“I hope to have the chance to work with some very impressive community members in the future, if I am re-elected by our residents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.