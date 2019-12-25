LAUGHLIN — Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft is coming to Laughlin and Searchlight for a visit with his constituents Jan. 13 as part of the “Coffee and Conversation” series.
Naft will host his next “Coffee and Conversation” from 11 a.m. to noon at the new Mama’s Pizza at 3030 S. Needles Highway in Laughlin.
Naft represents Nevada’s District A, which stretches from Flamingo Road in Las Vegas to the Silver State’s southern border with Arizona.
On the upcoming visit, Naft said, “I look forward to seeing residents and answering questions they may have about Clark County and its departments and services.”
For more information or to RSVP, contact the commissioner’s office at 702-455-3535 or by email at ccdista@Clark
Clark County, with jurisdiction over the Las Vegas Strip and covering an area the size of New Jersey, is the nation’s 14th-largest county and provides extensive regional services to
2.3 million citizens and 45.3 million visitors a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.