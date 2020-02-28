LAUGHLIN — The Nevada Department of Transportation is looking ahead to the summer road construction season by accepting applications for paid summer internships through Feb. 28.
The internships provide on-the-job training in civil and environmental engineering, including roadway and bridge design, construction, hydraulics, materials, as well as traffic engineering, environmental stewardship and highway project administration, maintenance and storm water management.
The internships take place May through August 2020. Applications can be submitted by selecting the “careers” link of nevadadot.com. Applicants must be a high school graduate and enrolled in a college program.
More than 60 students took part in the NDOT internship program last year, actively learning processes to design, construct and administer transportation projects in Nevada. The internship program allows students to gain real-life engineering and construction experience while benefitting Nevada transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.