LAUGHLIN — Nevada sent more than 250,000 mail-in ballots for the June primary to wrong addresses, according to a report from a watchdog group.
The ballots were were marked “undeliverable” by the U.S. Postal Service, according to the report from the Indianapolis-based Public Interest Legal Foundation.
“These numbers show how vote by mail fails,” the group’s president, J. Christian Adams, said in a statement.
In Clark County alone, nearly one-sixth of the ballots could not be delivered because they were sent to the wrong address, the foundation reported.
Officials there warned prior to the election that mailing ballots to voters would be “needlessly expensive and result in significant amounts of ballots sent to wrong or outdated addresses,” the foundation found in a study.
The foundation reported that based on its study, Clark County mailed 1,325,934 ballots to voters. Of that number, 223,469 were returned as undeliverable. In Washoe County, 291,434 ballots were mailed, and 27,640 were returned.
“New proponents of mail balloting don’t often understand how it actually works,” Adams said in his statement. “States like Oregon and Washington spent many years building their mail voting systems and are notably aggressive with voter list maintenance efforts. Pride in their own systems does not somehow transfer across state lines. Nevada, New York and others are not and will not be ready for November.”
A sentiment echoed by President Donald Trump over the last month, pointing out that some states are simply not set up for mail-in balloting.
The mail-in balloting ‘concept’ is a new one having never been utilized in the U.S. before. Absentee ballots are a totally different animal altogether in that they are requested by individual voters who have issues with physically going to a polling station to cast their votes, or being deployed overseas in the armed forces, or on vacation. This new concept differs in that all registered voters, regardless of whether they request a ballot or not, are having one sent to their homes — at least the last known address for that voter — which creates a sea of ballots floating around on the streets that can be picked up, stolen, or gathered together and filled out by whomever is in possession of them. Since the name of the addressee is listed on the front of the ballot, filling out a ballot in the name of the person it was originally intended for is a very easy thing to do. This, of course, is election/voting fraud.
The issue of signature verification then comes into play to determine if, in fact, the intended recipient of the mailed ballot was actually the person who filled out that ballot. Expect thousands and thousands of ballots to be disputed this November and that determining who has actually won will not be an overnight thing nor is it intended to be.
The real danger in the republic at this point is that now that this scheme has been set in motion, the results are all but guaranteed to be disastrous.
