LAUGHLIN — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak last week declared a state of emergency to deal with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Nevada, following similar moves by governors in states across the country.
And on Sunday, he ordered closure of all public, private and charter K-12 schools in the state.
Sisolak said the emergency declaration will allow the state to tap more easily into its emergency management resources as it deals with what he repeatedly described as a “rapidly developing situation.”
The order also activates the state’s emergency operations center and the Nevada Health Response Team, which he said will “be leading our fight against COVID-19,” the disease caused by the coronavirus.
“This measure is not something I take lightly but it is my sworn duty as governor to protect our citizens,” Sisolak said at an evening news conference at the state office building in Las Vegas.
The governor ordered all K-12 schools in the state to close until at least April 6. School employees still will be paid. State officials said they are setting up sites at schools where low-income families who rely on free or reduced-price breakfast and lunch programs could pick up food.
At a news conference, Sisolak addressed the school closure:
“Here’s what this is going to look like,” he said.
“School employees: you will get specific guidance from your schools, but your takeaway should be that you will continue to work as directed by your district, and you will continue to get paid. Your positions have already been budgeted for this school year.
“For those students who rely on free and reduced food and meal programs, please know those services will continue. For several days now, the Nevada Department of Agriculture has been working on a plan to address gaps in meal service due to school closures.
“The department has been in close contact with the Nevada Department of Education, our school districts, charter schools, food bank partners, and community partners to initiate meal availability ASAP.
“Exact times and locations for the meal services will be determined and released by local school districts in partnership with the Department of Agriculture. Rest assured — our children who rely on these programs will not go hungry during this closure.
“Now I’m going to talk directly to our students — the young people of our state: I grew up in Wisconsin, and the excitement me and my friends would feel when a snow day was called — it meant we could goof off and have a free day. That’s not what this is. This is not an extended spring break.
“We are closing our schools for your safety, and for the safety of your families and neighbors. This needs to be taken seriously. I know many of you have heard that young people are low risk, but you can still be exposed to this virus and pass it on to others — to your mom, your dad, your grandparents... those you love.
“What you do over the next few weeks will directly affect your family’s health. I’m counting on you to step up here and show the rest of Nevada what you’re made of.”
Sisolak also said he is directing officials to close state offices to the public. He also is telling leadership for essential services such as Medicaid to wipe down in-person public surfaces and transition them online as much as possible.
He said the state is initiating a hiring freeze, encouraging state agencies to limit spending to essential emergency purchases and asking cities to enforce 50% or less capacity at public gathering spaces.
Sisolak also said over the weekend that he and the congressional delegation are asking the U.S. government for more test kits because the state does not have enough.
Two major casino operators announced shutdowns of Las Vegas properties. Wynn Resorts said in a statement that a two-week closure of the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore started Tuesday. The company said it will keep paying all full-time workers.
MGM Resorts International said its 13 Las Vegas resorts, including the Mirage and Bellagio, closed starting Monday. MGM said any laid-off full-time employees would be given two weeks of their normal pay and those with health insurance would keep their coverage through June. The company didn’t have a number of the employees who would be laid off or furloughed.
Nevada’s governor said properties can decide whether to close. But those that remain open must comply with rules like having no more than three chairs at table games and cleaning and sanitizing all gambling machines at least every two hours.
Local officials are asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency for more test kits and for staff to help with drive-thru virus testing in the Las Vegas area, said Michael Johnson, community health chief at the Southern Nevada Health District. He said testing could ramp up from fewer than 1,000 samples so far, or about 60 per day, to as many as 4,000 per week.
“The more testing we do, the more cases likely will be reported to the health district,” Johnson said.
Sisolak stressed that the emergency declaration “is not a reason to panic” and will more easily allow the state to tap into its emergency management resources and respond more rapidly as the situation unfolds.
“This is an extra step that is necessary in order to meet the moment to ensure the public health and safety of our citizens,” Sisolak said.
Sisolak said the emergency declaration and the funds obtained from it would help the state gather and update information on testing through the state. He announced a new “Nevada Health Response” state website to provide updated information, guidance and news on COVID-19.
“For those of you who know me, I’m not shy about calling up the federal government and telling what we need,” he said. “And I intend to do that as soon as we get reliable information that we will provide to you on a regular basis. There are no secrets.”
The governor said he had formed a team of medical experts to provide an assessment and recommendations on so-called social distancing.
He said expanded testing “is one of the only ways we can determine to the extent of what we are dealing with” but that the state faced challenges on capacity: of test kits, lab equipment and personnel who are “working around the clock in the state to collect specimens and process these tests. These individuals are on the frontlines of this fight.” He added: “We are frustrated that we’re not receiving more tests in a prompt manner. We continue to stay on top of that.”
