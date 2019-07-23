Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak joined all six members of Nevada’s congressional delegation in a letter to Energy Secretary Rick Perry requesting a full reexamination of the seismic hazards at the Yucca Mountain site.
The letter sent last week explains that the recent California earthquakes underscore concerns first raised by the State of Nevada in 2008.
The letter explained the need for a thorough reassessment of seismic hazards before any further consideration of Yucca Mountain for a nuclear waste repository by the U.S. Department of Energy and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
A letter to Sisolak from Nevada State Geologist James Faulds and Nevada State Seismologist Graham Kent explain the emerging new understanding in the geotechnical community about the probable relationship between the recent California earthquakes and Yucca Mountain.
“It is important to note that Yucca Mountain lies in the eastern part of the Walker Lane,” the letter said, noting that Walker Lane is part of the system of faults also bound by the eastern California shear zone in the south. “Multiple young faults and volcanic centers are present in the vicinity of Yucca Mountain. Although these faults and volcanic centers were studied extensively in the 1980s and 1990s, there are several tools that have been refined or developed over the past couple decades that could greatly enhance our understanding of these geological hazards.”
The second Ridgecrest earthquake occurred on Friday, July 5, 2019. Sisolak convened a meeting of his top staff and team of state nuclear experts on July 8, to develop a plan for re-evaluating Yucca Mountain earthquake risks. The letter to Perry grew out of that meeting.
The governor directed his team to include input from Nevada’s earthquake experts at UNR and UNLV and from the congressional delegation.
After reviewing details of the recent earthquakes near Yucca Mountain, Sisolak made the following statement:
“These significant recent earthquakes so near to Yucca Mountain show one of the many geologic problems with the site as a nuclear waste repository and only strengthen my resolve to fight any continued federal effort to use Nevada as the nation’s nuclear dumping ground. I’m proud to join our bipartisan group of federal representatives in once again sending the loud and clear message that Yucca has never been, and will never be, good for Nevada.”
Nevada previously challenged DOE’s Yucca Mountain seismic hazards assessment in contentions filed in the NRC licensing proceeding in 2008. Nevada contends that DOE improperly minimized seismic hazards in its license application to the NRC.
The Agency for Nuclear Projects can provide additional information, available by calling 775-687-3744.
