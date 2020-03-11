CARSON CITY, Nev. — According to the Department of Education, Training and Rehabilitation, Nevada’s unemployment rate has hit an all-time low.
In a statement issued by the agency, the January 2020 economic report, employment in Nevada is up 3,900 jobs over the month but up 22,800 over the past year, a growth rate of 1.6%. The state’s unemployment rate in January was 3.6%, down 0.1 percentage point from December and down half a percentage point when compared to last January.
“I am excited to see January’s numbers reflect that Nevada’s unemployment rate has hit its all-time low and that our employment growth is ongoing,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak. “As Nevada continues to grow, we must look to the future and continue working to provide every jobseeker in Nevada with access to high-quality jobs in this economy.”
DETR’s report noted that Nevada’s unemployment insurance claims were down 2,521 claims over the month and 863 claims over the year. The 12-month average level of initial claims continues to trend below 10,000, only the third time since March 1999.
“January’s 3.6% unemployment rate is the lowest rate dating back to 1976 and is down over 10% from its all-time high,” said David Schmidt, chief economist for DETR. “For the first time since July 2007, there is no longer a gap between Nevada’s unemployment rate and the nation’s. With a historically low unemployment rate and unemployment insurance claims also at historic lows, the tight job market is likely making it challenging for businesses to find workers. Competition for this diminishing pool of unemployed job seekers should continue to support rising wages and expanding job opportunities for anyone looking to enter the job market or pursue a better career, particularly younger jobseekers, jobseekers with a disability, and jobseekers in poverty; groups still unemployed at a much higher rate than the state as a whole.”
Additional report highlights: Total employment rose by 1.6% over the year, growing at the low end of the range seen over the last year (1.5%-3.4%), and is the fourth month of job growth in the 1.5%-1.7% range.
Construction added the most jobs out of all sectors, for the 12-month period ending in January, increasing by an average of 6,700 jobs over the same time in the year prior.
As of December 2019, 327,500 jobs have been added since the bottom-out in September 2010. January’s unemployment rate is the lowest rate on record in state history, down over 10% from its all time high of 13.7%.
The Federal Reserve Bank recently announced a cut in long-term interest rates to offset the recent stock fluctuations that have occurred due to the coronavirs outbreak is causing problems in nations worldwide.
