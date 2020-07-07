LAUGHLIN — The Nevada Department of Veterans Services announced that cases of COVID 19 in Nevada state veterans homes have had a noticeable uptick over the last month.
“During the past month, we have had residents and staff at both the Southern Nevada and Northern Nevada State Veterans Homes test positive for COVID-19,” a release from the department said. “The numbers continue to grow as weekly test results are received.
All these residents and staff are either asymptomatic or are stable with mild symptoms. All COVID-19 positive residents are in isolation and the staff members are self-quarantined at home.
All veteran residents at the Northern Nevada State Veterans Home who test positive for COVID-19, while not in critical condition, have been moved to the Reno VA Hospital, where they are receiving medical care in a specially designed COVID ICU level of care unit.
“While there is no doubt that the NNSVH —the newest skilled nursing facility in Northern Nevada — offers the very best nursing home care possible, we are grateful to the VA for providing care above what a nursing home can offer,” said NNSVH administrator Mike Ball.
All those who tested positive must have two consecutive negative test results before they may transition back from the isolation unit or return to work. Both homes are working with the Nevada Office of Public Health Informatics and Epidemiology to support contact tracing necessary to mitigate the spread of the virus.
“We remain committed to providing the best care available for our veterans home residents and continue to adhere to all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and health department guidelines,” said Nevada Department of Veterans Services Director Kat Miller. “We are in daily contact with federal and state medical authorities to ensure that our residents are receiving the best care possible. Importantly, we will continue to test all residents and all staff frequently to catch any possible infection early.”
Access to the homes remains limited to team members and essential vendors only. Anyone entering the buildings is required to undergo screening.
NDVS has set up two COVID-19 update lines to provide the latest information to the community, supporters, residents and families of the home on a 24-hour basis. Simply call 702-332-6705 for the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home or 775-418-5026 for the Northern Nevada State Veterans Home. The lines are updated once a week on Tuesdays or soon should conditions change.
For More Information: You will find more resources, programs and information on our website at https://veterans.nv.gov/, on the front page under Coronavirus Update. Or learn more about Nevada’s Response to COVID-19 by visiting https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/
