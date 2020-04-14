LAUGHLIN — The Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday for the first time posted detailed data for Clark County on the number of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code and city, offering a first look at local hot spots for the disease.
The city map shows Las Vegas reporting 1,694 cases of COVID-19, well over half of the 2,509 confirmed cases countywide. North Las Vegas was next, with 259 confirmed cases, followed by Henderson (250), Boulder City (18) and Mesquite (6).
The map indicated that the district had no location information on 257 cases which technically could mean one or more of those cases could be in Laughlin, but a quick check with local Laughlin doctors offices and medical centers came up with no known or reported cases in the Laughlin township.
In a list sorted by ZIP codes, neither of the two codes assigned to Laughlin — 89028 and 89029 — were listed as having a confirmed patient.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.