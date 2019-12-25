LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Town Advisory Board is seeking nominations for the 2020 Laughlin Citizen of the Year award, which will be announced, honored and presented at the Feb. 11 LTAB meeting.
The nomination process began Nov. 12 and runs through Dec. 31, during which time anyone can make a nomination for someone they believe is deserving of that title and award in the Laughlin Township.
The award is given annually in honor of Jim Edwards, who was remembered by many in Laughlin as a very nice elderly gentleman who acted as the unofficial “greeter” at Laughlin town board meetings in the early days of the township when meetings were held on the second floor of the Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino and Mike Cool was the town manager.
“Jim was a very nice and caring man and could always be counted on to welcome our residents with a smile” reflected Bob Bilbray of Bilbray Industries.
The award is intended to recognize and thank an outstanding citizen of Laughlin who has dedicated his or her private time and effort to local government to help make Laughlin a better place to live. Recent winners of the award include Bilbray of Bilbray Industries and the Laughlin Economic Development Corp., who was named the 2018 Laughlin Citizen of the Year, and Jim Manicai of the Laughlin Town Advisory Board and LEDC, who was the 2019 recipient of the award.
Nomination forms are available at the Laughlin Library, Community Resource Center, Spirit Mountain Activity Center, the Laughlin Town Manager’s office and online at the Clark County, Nevada, website, www.clarkcountynv.gov/administrative
-services/laughlin/pages/default.aspx.
Nominations must be turned in at the Laughlin Town Manager’s Office at 101 Civic Way, Laughlin NV 89029 by 5 p.m. PST on Dec. 31.
Only nominations made using the official nomination form will be accepted.
