BULLHEAD CITY — For the third time in a week, the Tri-state is under an advisory from the National Weather Service.
But unlike the previous two — when the area was placed under watches or warnings calling for possible flash flooding because of heavy rains or severe thunderstorms — the latest advisory concerns high winds that are possible Saturday.
The NWS Las Vegas bureau issued the advisory Thursday, primarily for overnight hours Friday into Saturday. The wind advisory is in place until 11 p.m. Saturday and includes Mohave County and much of northwestern Arizona; the southern half of Clark County in Nevada; and parts of San Bernardino County in southeastern California.
The NWS advisory statement warned that southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph can be expected.
In its advisory, the NWS noted that “winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for motorcycles and high-profile vehicles, and create areas of blowing dust or sand, resulting in briefly lowered visibilities.... Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”
The weather alert also advised boaters use caution on Saturday due to “very choppy waters” and waves that “could capsize or swamp small craft.”
