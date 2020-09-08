LAUGHLIN — Laughlin Town Advisory Board Vice Chair Kathy Ochs received a certificate of appreciation from the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce and the Laughlin Tourism Commission at Tuesday’s during the regular LTAB meeting.
Chamber President and CEO Jackie Mazzeo presented Ochs the certificate and a hearty thanks for all she does in the Laughlin community.
The certificate reads:
“We want to recognize YOUR commitment to the town of Laughlin.
“You set a great example for present and future entrepreneurial investors.
“You are an amazing advocate for community services and organizations.
“You provide a diverse voice to the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce.
“You support your Tri-State community selflessly in time of need or celebration.
“You continue to be a voice for the citizens as a respected LTAB member.
“You are generous with your canine training talent and resources to public safety.
“You have a bipartisan approach to conflict and practice great diplomacy.
“You have been a mentor and trainer for young entrepreneurial business owners.
“You have worked tirelessly with Clark County staff to bring county services to the local community.
“You should know that we are grateful for your partnership and dedication in our community and we should have said it sooner!”
The certificate was signed by Mazzeo, both as president of the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce as well as in her role as leader of the Laughlin Toursim Commission.
Ochs is on the ballot for the LTAB election to be held in November.
