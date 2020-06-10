LAS VEGAS — Shay Mikalonis, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer shot last week during the protests in Las Vegas, underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a shattered jaw.
Mikalonis remains in critical condition at University Medical Center in Las Vegas, according to Metro officials.
There is now a fund available for donations to help his recovery. Mikalonis is a four-year veteran of LVMPD. He is a 2008 graduate of Arbor View High School in Las Vegas. Mikalonis was raised in a law enforcement family, and joined LVMPD Metro in 2016; both of his parents previously worked for the LVMPD.
He was assigned to the department’s Convention Center area command at the time of his shooting.
Mikalonis was on Las Vegas Boulevard on June 1 during the fourth night of local demonstrations sparked by the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Mikalonis was handcuffing a protester near Circus Circus, where officers were trying to break up a large crowd of protesters, when shots were fired from across the street, about 50 feet away. Mikalonis collapsed to the ground as a bullet pierced his spine and lodged into the right side of his face. The shooter, later identified as 20-year-old Edgar Samaniego, walked to a nearby Travelodge hotel where he was staying with with a 17-year-old girl. According to prosecutors and video surveillance, Samaniego, who is being held at the Clark County Detention Center, was walking west along Circus Circus Drive when he fired the first shot from a Glock 19 handgun that struck Mikalonis in the left cheek, according to authorities. Samaniego fired two more shots after Mikalonis was critically wounded, according to prosecutors last Friday.
Mikalonis was taken to University Medical Center where he was placed on life support.
Samaniego’s bail was revoked Thursday, when a judge presiding over unrelated DUI and drug charges from April found that the shooting in which he is accused violated a stay-out-of trouble order. Prosecutors charged Samaniego with attempted murder and asked Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Melanie Tobiasson to set his bail at $1 million. Defense attorneys asked for a $100,000 bail. Tobiasson sided with prosecutors, calling Samaniego a “danger to the community” adding, “This isn’t simply because a police officer was shot, although that is extremely concerning, particularly in light of the atmosphere in the country right now. It’s extremely troubling that this person goes to work this evening to attempt to keep the peace and winds up gravely injured by someone who clearly wasn’t there to protest.”
The Injured Police Officers Fund has set up multiple channels to donate to Mikalonis’ recovery. Donations can be made to Wells Fargo account No. 5906600647, Nevada State Bank account No. 5795937845 or online at www.ipof.vegas.
All money raised will go to Mikalonis and his family.
The Mikolanis family issued a staement Friday in response to the outpouring of support and the fundraising to aid in his recovery that read “We are grateful for all the calls, texts and words of encouragement from our friends and the Las Vegas community as our son and brother, Shay, fights to survive his critical injuries
“We have heard (from) many people (who) have reached out to help.”
The family said he was injured “while working the job he loved.”
