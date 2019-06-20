LAUGHLIN — The Southern Nevada Health District’s Mosquito Surveillance Program identified the first West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes for the 2019 season in the 89005 ZIP code, near Boulder City.
The first human case of West Nile virus in Clark County was reported in April. The individual was over the age of 50 and had the more serious neuroinvasive form of the illness. She since has recovered.
“One case of West Nile is too much,” said Vivek Raman, SNHD environmental health supervisor. “It’s a preventable disease.”
Laughlin Constable Jordan Ross issued a public health warning.
“There is an increased risk for West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses in Southern Nevada during this time of the year,” the warning said.
West Nile is commonly spread through the bites of mosquitoes that have acquired it from feeding on infected birds.
Often times, people with the disease will face very mild clinical symptoms. These cases are known as non-neuroinvasive.
Mild symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes swollen lymph glands and skin rashes. However, West Nile can cause severe neurologic illness or death.
To help gauge WNV, Raman supervises a team of six who set up mosquito traps all the way from Mesquite to Laughlin. As of May 31, the group has set 711 traps, most of them in urban environments where more breeding occurs.
Throughout Clark County, the group has collected 7,759 mosquitoes so far for analysis at the Southern Nevada Public Health Laboratory.
In 2018, the group set up more than 2,000 traps and collected 37,000 mosquitoes for testing. The MSP normally surveys from April through the end of September. Researchers have been doing the program since 2005 and have found West Nile every year in Clark County with the exception of 2010.
There have been no traces of West Nile in Laughlin this year, but there have been in years past.
“Mosquitoes don’t care about what zip code they’re in, and just because we haven’t found them with the disease doesn’t mean it’s not present,” Raman said. “I think the key is to just be aware there are mosquitoes in Nevada with West Nile and that people can take breeding precautions in their backyards and use methods to avoid the bites.”
The health district recommends people remove standing water around their homes to eliminate breeding sources for mosquitoes, especially during monsoon season.
Rainwater often can fill once drained pools, and containers. Other sources include “green” swimming pools, non-circulating ponds, and accumulated sprinkler runoff.
As for avoiding the bites in general, use insect repellents or wear light, long-sleeved shirts and pants, especially during dawn and dusk hours, when mosquitoes are most active, or if you are going where you know they will be present.
To report mosquito activity in Clark County, call 702-759-1633.
