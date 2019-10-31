LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Branch of the Clark County Library system hosted a mini pumpkin painting event for children to celebrate Halloween.
The event brought out dozens of Laughlin children and their parents to create their own special pumpkin to display at home. The mini pumpkins and painting supplies were provided by the Clark County Library Department.
Laughlin Branch Manager Tanya Brown-Wirth and Youth Services Director Mindy Munro were on hand to help oversee the affair.
The event lasted about one hour, but in that time the library saw 85 people come through the door, about half of them young artists and the parents who brought them.
The Laughlin Library hosts many such events for local youth which offer them ways to express themselves in positive ways, keeping them out of trouble and expanding their minds.
The programs they have come up with go so far beyond just lending out books that they have made the Laughlin Branch into more of a cultural and civic hub for laughlin than ‘just a library’, and for that they should be commended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.