LAUGHLIN — The debut of the fourth musical production at the Laughlin Library, “Piano Woman goes Country and Western” played before a receptive audience on Saturday.
The musical produced by Noreen McBride boasted the piano talents of Sally Ethridge returning for a third outing at the library, reprising her role as “Piano Woman.”.
Ethridge has starred in two other McBride productions — “Wondrous Years: ’40s, ’50s and 1960s,” and “Studio 2840.” Ethridge also plays at the library regularly once a month for the “Tea at Three” performances hosted there.
This is McBride’s fourth production at the library, and was bigger and bolder than any of the previous three. Clark County Library system brought down wood flooring, lighting and a sound board from Las Vegas for the production, and the musical showcased the vocal talents of Ethridge, who narrated the production, with guest vocalists and dancers intermittently performing in between her stunning renditions of such classics and Patsy Cline’s “Walkin’ After Midnight,” Hank Williams’ “Jumbalaya,” and Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire” during the show.
Bobby and John Sullivan belted out a rendition of “Jackson” in honor of Cash, as well as a rendition of “More Than a Name on the Wall” by the Statler Brothers. Laughlin Constable Jordan Ross got in on the action, reading a somber rendition of Cash’s “Man in Black” in between songs by Ethridge.
Dancers Terri and Bill Miller, Jeanine Steele, and Carmen Astilla performed some line dancing and other steps during the show to “Hicktown,” “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” “We’re From Country” and “American Kids,” and Channel 2’s Tara Haywood gave a narration, as well as performing “Desperate Woman” during the performance which lasted just short of two hours.
Chris Peto performed “Lawman” as well.
The library’s multi-use room was packed to capacity, with nearly 50 people attending the show, and Library Branch Manager Tanya Wirth-Brown was on hand to oversee the production and crowds that filled the room.
McBride said she was ecstatic with the turnout and performances of all the artists she culled and trained into the production, most of all Ethridge, whose piano skills and vocal talent were more than apparent throughout.
In all a great outing for the ensemble and another victory for McBride and Ethridge, who have brought four successful live musical productions to the Laughlin Library.
Watch for more to come based on the success and crowds that this fourth one brought in, and visit the Laughlin Library for more than just checking out books and videos.
At the Laughlin Library, there more always is happening than meets the eyes.
