LAUGHLIN — The stage will be set Saturday, when the latest live theater outing by Noreen McBride and company opens.
The show, “Piano Woman goes Country and Western” starring Sally Ethridge as “Piano Woman,” will be held at 2 p.m. at the Laughlin Library.
Ethridge has been the lead in two previous productions of the group helmed by McBride, a former theater producer from Chicago. The first of those was titled “Wondrous Years, 1940, 1950, and 1960”, and that was followd by “Studio 2840” which is a reference to the address of the Laughlin Library where all the productions take place.
Ethridge also performs once a month at the library on Needles Highway under the title “Tea at Three,” which runs the second Sunday of each month from November to April.
McBride puts all the shows together, finds all the local talent, and is the production manager of the shows. The company has been putting live theater together at the Laughlin Library for over a year now and has plans for more in the future.
Several volunteer performers have been practicing their roles over several weekends to get the upcoming show just right.
Michelle Frank, of Laughlin, will be performing as the lead vocalist opposition Ethridge. Other locals will be involved in the music and dance for the production.
