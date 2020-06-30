LAUGHLIN — South Pointe Market in Laughlin hosted a grand opening for its latest addition to the full-service gas station/food market/gaming outlet.
The Piccadilly Pizza outlet is inside the market. On hand was owner of South and North Pointe Markets Ashlyn Bilbray, who was joined by her father, Bob Bilbray of Bilbray Industries/Properties for the official kickoff of the latest addition to the market.
They were joined by Laughlin Town Manager Brian Paulson, Mark Rebeledo, Clark County Management Analyst-Laughlin and township right hand, VIPs member Stephanie Bethard and well as Landmark/Piccadilly Pizza rep Corey and the staff of the new Piccadilly Pizza at South Pointe.
The latest pizza parlor in Laughlin is a mini-
restaurant that serves pizzas, pizza by the slice, fresh deli sandwiches, wings and a wide-ranging breakfast menu available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
The market does offer food delivery from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. except on Tuesdays and Wednesdays with a nominal delivery fee.
The pizza menu offers a variety of pies to choose from including an all meat pie, a combo, a garden pizza sans meat, a Hawaiian BBQ pizza, a breakfast pizza as well as single-topping pies and has extra toppings available as well.
In the deli sandwich category, Piccadilly offers a turkey bacon club, the Italian with pepperoni, salami and smoked ham, a club combo with smoked ham, roasted turkey breast, roast beef and bacon, a smoked ham sandwich, a roasted turkey and a roast beef sandwich.
In the hot wings category, they offer both boneless and regular wings which are a spicy delight, and when it comes to breakfast, the Piccadilly crew offer a sausage, egg and cheese biscuit or croissant, maple hotcakes with the same sausage, egg and cheese as well as an omelet wrap with ham, onions, peppers and egg and cheese.
Ashlyn Bilbray gave a small address prior to the ribbon-cutting ceremony, stating that she had wanted to open the fresh food service at South Pointe for some time but after looking around at available operations to bring in decided that national franchises were not the way she wanted go. Instead, she made Piccadilly Pizza her choice to best accommodate the market both in terms of the size of the space as well as the ease of operations and wide variety of offerings that Landmark/Piccadilly Pizza have. She said that the next step of staffing was difficult due to the COVID-19 crisis and limitations on physical distancing as well as a limited labor market in Laughlin, but said she got lucky and found a great crew.
That was a sentiment shared by Landmark/Piccadilly Pizza rep Corey, who had stated the same during the sampling session all in attendance were offered.
Bob Bilbray said a few words as well, stating that he is proud of his business powerhouse of a daughter and her non-stop drive that keeps pushing forward in the township, helping to make Laughlin a better place to live. Ashlyn is also general manager of Bilbray Properties.
After some sampling of the many offerings from the new restaurant, it was time for the official act with Bob Bilbray doing the honors cutting the ribbon while Ashlyn, manager Tim and Piccadilly Pizza rep Corey held the ribbon for him to do so.
With one quick cut, the all new Piccadilly Pizza at South Pointe Market was officially underway and taking customer orders immediately while the attendees were all still on scene for the ribbon ceremony.
Off to a good start and just the beginning of Laughlin’s latest eatery Piccadilly Pizza at South Pointe Market is sure to be a big hit in Laughlin.
South Pointe Marklet is at 3675 Needles Highway in Laughlin.
