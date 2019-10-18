LAUGHLIN — Pinecrest Academy Cadence squeaked past the Laughlin Cougars in a five-set varsity volleyball match, winning three in a row after losing the first two sets.
Coach Bryan Crabtree’s Cougars were all over the action through the first two sets, taking the first 25-18, and coming back from a five-point deficit in the second set for a 25-23 win.
But in the best-of-five match, it wasn’t over until one team earned three victories. While Laughlin was in control early on, it couldn’t put Pinecrest away.
Pinecrest took the third set 25-19 and used that as a springboard to roar back for the win. Pinecrest edged Laughlin 27-25 in the fourth set and won the decisive fifth set 15-11.
The Cougars varsity volleyball team’s next match was Tuesday in Needles when they faced the rival Mustangs of Needles High in yet another league match.
