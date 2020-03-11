LAUGHLIN — Laughlin Little league hosted its opening ceremonies last Saturday in Mountain View Park.
The players for the 2020 season all got new jerseys and met up with their teammates and coaches for the official ceremony that starts the summer season. Members of the Laughlin American Legion Post 60 were on hand to present the colors to start the ceremony while the kids all took off their new caps for the Pledge of Allegiance.
Commander Pam Walker and Norvelt Mack Jr. were on hand; Mack had the honor of throwing the first pitch to kick off the season after which the kids were served a pot-luck luncheon and got their pictures taken in their new uniforms by a throng of proud parents and Laughlin residents in attendance. This year’s teams include the Cubs T-Ball, the Giants Minor, the Braves Minor, the White Sox Minor, and the Royals Minor.
Elroy the Elk mascot also was on hand to help celebrate the opening ceremonies.
The season will get underway next week after Bullhead City Little League delivers the season schedule. This year’s sponsors are North Pointe, the Laughlin Elks Club, and Circle K.
