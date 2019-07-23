LAUGHLIN — A few weeks ago, many community members felt the two large earthquakes in California. Most didn’t even know they had felt an earthquake until they checked into social media.
It left some to think about how community members in Laughlin would be alerted if there were a state of emergency in the area.
In Laughlin, the town manager’s office acts as a primary point of contact with county management and emergency management. Officials also reach out to community members like the town advisory board, volunteer groups and media outlets.
“My office provides assistance to the Office of Emergency Management in case a serious disaster or risk threatens the community,” Laughlin Town Manager Brian Paulson said.
The Office of Emergency Management facilitates and supports resources that will enable Clark County to mitigate, prepare for, respond to and recover from emergencies.
OEM is the agency that calls the shots and contacts all agencies needed for each emergency. Most emergency responses initially are done by local first responders.
As for alerting the public, Clark County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Assistant Emergency Manager Misty Richardson said there is a Southern Nevada Community Preparedness App used in addition to the Federal WEA (wireless emergency alert) and reverse 911 systems.
The Southern Nevada Community Preparedness App can be downloaded on Android and iPhone. It can be used to create personalized family emergency plans. It also serves as a way to find the nearest emergency shelters, and special services in your area. It includes instant access to evacuation maps.
Laughlin is also aided by a Community Emergency Response Plan developed by Clark County’s Office of Emergency Management. Laughlin officials played a role in development of that plan.
