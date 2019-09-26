LAUGHLIN — Agencies in at the local, county, state and federal level will conduct National Public Lands Day activities Saturday at Pyramid Canyon Park & Trails, near Davis Dam on the Nevada side of the Colorado River.
Activities are planned from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and include a treasure hunt, animal exhibits, fishing, face-painting, planting of seeds, painting rocks for the Tree of Life Rock Garden and other activities.
Sponsoring agencies include the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, the chamber’s Volunteers In Partnership, American Legion Post 60 of Laughlin, the Laughlin Elks Lodge, Clark County Recreation, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Volunteers, the Nevada Department of Wildlife and the National Park Service.
Activities are free; food will be available for purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.