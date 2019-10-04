LAUGHLIN — Pyramid Canyon Park next to Davis Dam was the spot to be last Saturday on a perfect day to celebrate National Public Lands Day.
The Elks Club Laughlin Lodge 2872 was on hand to dish up tasty hamburgers, hot dogs and breakfast burritos to the throng that packed the park to celebrate the day and the Nevada state land it is on.
It was a beautiful day for the celebration as temperatures stayed in the mid-80s and a good breeze rolled through the park all day.
The American Red Cross was on hand taking down names of prospective donors for upcoming blood drives.
Clark County Parks and Recreation had a stand under the pavilion to show visitors the expansion plans it has in mind for the area in the coming year.
There was face painting for children to enjoy as well as a full array of playground equipment to romp on.
A treasure hunt, animal exhibits, fishing, and planting of seeds were other available activities. And there was rock painting for the Tree of Life Rock Garden as well.
The splash park was in full effect with children chasing each other through the water spouts, while parents looked on from the shaded seating found throughout the park.
There also were grab bags for those who got their Parks Passport stamped at each booth.
Prizes aplenty were had by lucky winners as the day wound down.
Hikers could be seen walking the trails up from Laughlin with dogs and several people were out using the trails that wind from Laughlin all the way up to Davis Dam.
The park was filled with parents and children out for a day of fun at the little-known park; some were overheard expressing they never knew the facility existed before Saturday’s event.
Pyramid Canyon Park is northeast of Laughlin, off of Highway 163 on Davis Dam Road. It features a wonderful, up-close view of the dam and mountains surrounding it. It’s mere minutes from Casino Drive and truly a great place to spend a day as all in attendance at Saturdays event will testify to.
Pyramid Canyon Park is part of the greater Lake Mead National Recreation Area, which includes Lake Mead and Lake Mohave.
Lake Mohave is a reservoir on the Colorado River created in 1951 following the completion of Davis Dam near present-day Laughlin and Bullhead City. Named for the Mojave Indians who inhabited this region of the Colorado River valley, Lake Mohave extends approximately 67 miles along the valley from Hoover Dam to Davis Dam straddling the southern Nevada and northwestern Arizona border, which follows the original river channel.
Construction of Davis Dam was a requirement of the 1944 Water Treaty with Mexico to regulate water released from Hoover Dam for delivery to Mexico. Lake Mohave is used for that purpose through integrated operations with Hoover Dam.
In 1947, the area where Lake Mohave would form and surrounding lands were added by revision to the memorandum of agreement between the National Park Service and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for the previously designated “Boulder Dam Recreation Area,” which in 1964 would become Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
Lake Mohave provides a variety of recreational opportunities, including boating, fishing, and scuba diving. Three marinas with launch ramps are located on Lake Mohave, two in Arizona (Willow Beach and Katherine Landing) and one in Nevada (Cottonwood Cove). An additional launch ramp is at Princess Cove on the Arizona side near Katherine Landing.
Lake Mohave provides aquatic and riparian habitat for native fish and a variety of introduced game fish, desert wildlife and plants.
Both narrower and shallower than Lake Mead, Lake Mohave lies between the Black Mountains to the east in northwestern Arizona, and the Eldorado and Newberry Mountains to the west in southern Nevada. Most of the lake’s length lies within the steep, narrow walls of Black, Eldorado, Painted, and Pyramid canyons. The northern section of the reservoir is constrained by the steep rock walls of Black Canyon for a length of 22 miles and is narrower than 300 feet in places. This portion of the reservoir is primarily riverine.
South of Black Canyon, Lake Mohave gradually widens to nearly four miles in Cottonwood Basin.
The transition between river and true reservoir conditions occurs in Eldorado Canyon, between Black Canyon and Cottonwood Basin.
To learn more about Lake Mohave, Davis Dam and Pyramid Canyon Park, go to www.nps.gov/lake/learn/
nature/overview-of-lake-mohave.htm.
