LAUGHLIN — Jim Maniaci has done an about-face.
Maniaci, member of the Laughlin Town Advisory Board, sent out an email last week announcing his resignation and plans to move from Laughlin to Lake Havasu City. On Tuesday, at what was thought to be one of his final appearances at an LTAB meeting, he told board members and a small gathering at the Laughlin Town Hall that he had a change of heart.
In last week’s email, Maniaci said he would be resigning from the LTAB and moving with near immediate effect. This on the heels of Town Manager Dr. Brian Paulson’s retirement earlier this month. And Maniaci, who has been involved in a number of civic organizations and agencies in Laughlin, said he also was ending his membership in the Laughlin Economic Development Corporation and the Laughlin Community Church, among others.
That was then, and this is now. Since that email of a week ago, apparently Maniaci has had a change of heart — or mind. At Tuesday’s regular August LTAB meeting, Maniaci rescinded his own resignation and said in a letter passed out among the members titled: “Earlier statement was premature: After much deep thought into my letter of Aug. 4, 2020, I have come to the conclusion that I was too hasty and premature. Therefore, I am recalling and rescinding it in its entirety. This rescission applies to each party mentioned: The Laughlin Town Advisory Board, the Laughlin Economic Development Corporation, the Laughlin Community Church, as a Clark County-certified wedding minister, and in the Laughlin Elks Lodge.”
He wrote, “I maintain Laughlin residency, and therefore I remain qualified for my positions in the above listed entities.”
“One of the reasons for staying is that my name remains on the ballot, as it is far too late to withdraw my filing as a candidate,” he said, in reference to his name among 10 candidates for the LTAB election in November. “Therefore I will honor my commitment to be on the ballot for the October-November general election, based on experience and staying dedicated to working for the betterment of the quality of life for Laughlinites.”
He continued, “Another reason is that there are many projects and initiatives that are underway and need to be completed. This is especially true as we are in a critical window for the future growth of our community as we strive to rightfully establish ourselves as an independent community, not one dominated and controlled by entities who do not want us to grow. Remember, without sensible growth, there will be stagnation.
“In conclusion, I deeply regret the consternation the original letter caused, and I ask that you forgive me.”
It seems that Maniaci will be continuing his campaign to remain on the Laughlin Town Advisory Board for another term at least.
