A statement posted on the Best in the Desert website:
“Race has been Postponed, New Date will be announced soon”
LAUGHLIN — Best in the Desert Racing issued a news release last week about its next upcoming race in Laughlin.
It read: ‘The dust has barely settled in Laughlin, NV but it’s already time to start looking ahead to the next Best In The Desert event: the Jagged X National Desert Cup Presented by Quantum Motorsports going down on the weekend of March 20-22, 2020.”
As of Monday, the weekend of racing still was on the schedule. That could change in the minute-by-minute landscape of the coronavirus pandemic, but last week, organizers got permission from Clark County to conduct the event and at deadline for this publication, it still was a go. By Tuesday, however, the decision had been made to postpone the event in Laughlin.
