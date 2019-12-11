LAUGHLIN — Off-road racers have no reason to slow down as the Christmas season continues. As it has been the case for the past several years, off-road racers will invade this community along the Colorado River with vengeance during December.
Laughlin has such rich history that its annual return to the area founded by Don Laughlin has become an automatic on the six-race SNORE schedule.
The Patrick’s Signs Championship Series, which started with the PCI Race Radios 50th SNORE 250 Feb. 15-16 in Jean, Nevada, will culminate with the McKenzie’s Rage at the River Dec. 13-15.
In fact, the main brass of the SNORE board of directors has become so confident of the event that this year’s showdown is expected to draw about 300 entries featuring a very fast short course. Not to mention a view from the starting line that is so picturesque that professional photographers seemingly mark the event down on their calendars.
Among the highly regarded competitors is Class 1 charger Joe David, an aggressive member of the off-road racing industry whose father, Tom Koch, won the Mint 400 more than twenty years ago.
The colorful David is the perfect example of a fun-loving personality combined with a lead foot to create what is undoubtedly the ideal combination in a race car driver with a race machine.
With a course that has been selected for numerous races each year, racers know they have little room for mistakes, especially when you spend the entire event with your foot to the floor trying to escape a stellar field of drivers in Overall, Class 1, Class 12 and Class 10.
“It’s because it’s a SNORE race,” said the 34-year-old David, who has been competing for about 20 years. You get some very good competition, and there are some good cars there.
“I have a lot of friends in the off-road community who are great people and they will help you in need. It’s definitely a family that you have outside of your normal life.”
Class 12 driver Chad Cummings, 51, has been running with SNORE for a few years. He won the Class 12 championship two years ago.
“Off-roading is a sense of accomplishment,” he said. “You try to have fun as an adult or as a youngster. The whole SNORE family is among the reasons I keep coming back. It’s very family-oriented.”
Needless to say, the brilliant minds of SNORE and Laughlin saw a perfect marriage of off-road racing and hotel-casinos during Laughlin’s last month of the year.
For information, visit www.snoreracing.net.
