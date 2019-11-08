LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Chamber of Commerce hosted an ice cream social to kick off the upcoming 2020 Connie Davis 5K Walk and Roll for Cancer.
The annual event will be held on March 7 at Pyramid Canyon Day Use Area at Heritage Trails off Highway 163 near Davis Dam. The kickoff was a social event was to pre-register participants and to raise awareness for the fundraiser to seek the ultimate cure for cancer.
Bullhead City ROCKS! along with Billy Kay and Matt Brunette were on hand to spice up the social hosted by the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce.
Ice cream with all the fixings along with fresh popcorn and drinks were on the board of fare for the kickoff party at the chamber building on Casino Drive. Children painted rocks and scooped up some delicious ice cream while the adults listened to music performed by Kay and Brunette while basking in the sunshine of late Friday afternoon in Laughlin.
The staff inside the chamber building registered those who will participate in the annual Walk and Roll that is named after former Laughlin Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Connie Davis, who died Aug. 8, 2016, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
The walk will take participants through beautiful areas with astounding views including the Colorado River and the Davis Dam.
The $25 registration fee includes an event T-shirt & gift bag (while supplies last), live music, interactive stops and prizes along the way, and an amazing morning of exercise and camaraderie.
A picnic lunch is provided for all participants.
Last year, the event drew 500 participants; this year, organizers are hoping for 600.
Funds raised are donated to The River Fund, Inc., Cancer Connection. All money raised stays in the Colorado River region.
Organizers also are accepting cash/check donations for the Cancer Connection for those unable to participate in the Walk and Roll.
Checks should be made payable to the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, call Michelle at 702-298-2214 ext. 0 or email her at info@laughlinchamber.com.
