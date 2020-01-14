LAUGHLIN — Laughlin High School began a new tradition last week, honoring longtime supporter of the schools and the community Roger Reimer with an award — an award now named in his honor that will be presented to others in the future.
The award came as a surprise as athletics administrator Patrick Wolfe took advantage of a break in the action of a recent girls basketball game between the Lady Cougars and Needles to make the presentation at the Cougars Den.
Reimer was honored not only for his endless support of Laughlin athletics and school events, but for the township as a whole.
“At this time will you please direct your attention to the front of the scorers table. Laughlin Junior/Senior High School would like to recognize the incredible contributions of Mr. Roger Reimer from the Laughlin American Legion and VFW,” Wolfe said over the public address system at the end of the third quarter of the basketball game. “Over countless years, Mr. Reimer and the American Legion/VFW have served both Bennett Elementary and Laughlin Junior/Senior High schools in the areas of financial contributions, scholarships, flag and constitutional education, essay writing activities, military recognition of our graduating seniors to name but a few.
“Mr. Reimer has been a community member of the School Organization Team since it’s inception. As a result, the schools are extending their gratitude to Mr. Reimer by creating the Laughlin Community Award, which will be named after Mr. Reimer, and yearly we will recognize a community member for outstanding contributions to our schools. Please join me in a warm round of applause for Mr. Roger Reimer.”
Always a consummate gentleman, Reimer accepted the award and thanks with little emotion, rather thanking Wolfe and the schools in a humble and yet gracious manner .
The award now bearing his name will be awarded annually to others who show such dedication and support as Reimer and many others in the community.
