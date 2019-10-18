LAUGHLIN — Last Saturday saw a special occasion at the Riverside Hotel and Casino Resort when friends and family came together to celebrate the life of Billy Moma, the first law officer in Laughlin.
Moma, who served on the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for 21 years, went on to become a justice of the peace in Laughlin. He died last month.
The Starview Room at the Riverside was filled with his extended family, lifelong friends, and former colleagues, who came together to share one last gathering in honor of a Laughlin legend who was a giant in that community and beyond.
Son-in-law Steve Willett, marketing director of the Riverside, and his wife, Andrea Carpenter, Moma’s daughter, along with Moma’s widow, Peggy, and a dozen or more of his family members hosted the celebration.
The celebration started with a presentation of the flag by Commander Pam Walker of the American Legion Post 60 in Laughlin, owing to the fact that Moma was a veteran. Walker led the room in the Pledge of Allegiance.
That was followed by two members of the Las Vegas Metro Police Honor Guard, who in ceremonial fashion saluted the American flag display case placed on an easel with Moma’s own flag in it. They performed the folding ceremony and presented the folded American flag to Peggy, who sat in the front row during the ceremony.
Willett then invited Carpenter to the stage. She spoke of what her father meant to her. It was an emotional moment as she recounted her life with her father being the coolest guy ever, her pride in having him as her father, some anecdotes about her experiences fishing with him as a child (fishing was Moma’s second passion just behind golf), and ending with her saying, “There was no safer place on this Earth than in his arms”.
Willett then asked for family members and friends to share any stories or memories they had of Moma. Several did. One of them told one of the most well-known Billy Moma stories which involved a woman that Moma had to go deal with at the Nevada Club (now the Golden Nugget-Laughlin).
It seems the woman had too much to drink and was being quite belligerent. When Moma arrived, she ended up biting his arm so badly he had to go to the hospital and get a tetanus shot while the drunken woman still was in his custody. He proceeded to take her to jail in Las Vegas, which didn’t quite work out as the jail was full and couldn’t accept any more prisoners at that time. So, Moma had to bring her back to Laughlin.
During that return car ride the woman sobered up somewhat and began talking with Moma about all manner of topics non-stop. By the time they got back to Laughlin, the woman and Moma were friends and, reportedly, remained as such for many years.
All who spoke of him stated that he never lost his temper during his 21-plus years in Laughlin law enforcement, starting out as the lone lawman in the small gambling town “Like John Wayne or Clint Eastwood with his cigar,” said daughter Andrea.
After his 21-year career as a lawman, Moma spent another 17 as justice of the piece.
The stories and anecdotes were all reminiscent and indicative of the big-hearted man who left a giant footprint on the community.
According to all, he was a truly a remarkable man and one who will be missed by many people, not only in Laughlin and the Tri-state but well beyond the region.
