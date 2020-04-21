Workers were spotted getting ready to give the Clark County Resource Center in Laughlin a new coat of paint last week.
The office building, which houses the River Fund, is along the brand new stretch of Thomas Edison Drive between Highway 163 and Laughlin Civic Drive just behind Clark County Fire Station 76.
The crew had a hydraulic lift on site and several workers to carry out the task of repainting the building. Though still a relatively new building, the sun and elements have taken the shine off of it and as such it was in need of some cosmetic work.
The entire job is expected to be completed within a week, well before the township and casinos get underway again. Many new improvements all along that stretch of Thomas Edison Drive have been accomplished during the COVID-19 shutdown.
