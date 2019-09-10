LAUGHLIN — Labor Day weekend serves to honor American workers and to provide one final weekend of summer activities.
One summer activity was a labor of love as throngs of crafters assembled at Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino for the arts and crafts festival held in the Starview Room on the Riverside’s second floor.
The room was packed with hand-crafted goods that included hand-painted glass objects, hand-sewn clothing and hats, and wood art hand-cut with a scroll saw.
The festival brought in folks from far and wide to sell one-of-a-kind goods over the Labor Day weekend. Many of the guests of the Riverside made their way up the escalator to the event room overlooking the river, taking a break from gambling to peruse the offerings of the once-a-year festival which brings in many arts and crafts specialists from the Tri-state to bring their creations to market and lure customers — new and returning — with the unique pieces they have crafted over the year.
